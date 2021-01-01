expand
January 2, 2021

House fire survivor to teen: ‘God put you into a position to save my life’

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:12 pm Friday, January 1, 2021

A Mississippi woman is crediting a 19-year-old man for helping save her life when her house was on fire.

Kalob Adair was taking a drive after midnight Dec. 21 when he saw smoke and fire coming from the house in his hometown of New Albany, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Adair called 911 to report the fire. He saw a car parked at the house and realized someone might be asleep inside the building. He went to the door of the house and started yelling and making noise to see if anyone would wake up.

“I’m pretty sure any normal person would do the same thing I did,” Adair said.

Adair said the police and firefighters deserve all the recognition. But the woman who was inside the burning home called Adair a “hero.”

“You literally saved my life,” Melanie Holland told Adair. “God put you into a position to save my life, so I am very grateful.”

Adair said he just happened there at the right time. He had been up late working on his computer at home. He decided to take a break and go for a drive.

“I didn’t do anything spectacular,” Adair said. “It’s all God, honestly.”

Holland said she would be dead if Adair had not reported the fire. She said her smoke alarms were not going off because the fire was in the attic and the smoke was rising.

“I would have died in that house,” she said. “I am eternally grateful.”

New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside also praised Adair. Quickly reporting the fire prevented further damage to the house and probably saved Holland, Whiteside said.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes. Police arrived before that, beat on the door and got Holland out of the house, Whiteside said. He said it appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the attic.

