Walmart apologizes to senator who plans to object to electoral college vote, says tweet calling him ‘sore loser’ mistakenly sent

Walmart apologized Wednesday to Sen. Josh Hawley for a tweet the company said was mistakenly calling the Missouri Republican “a sore loser” over his plan to object to the Electoral College.

Hawley is the first senator to announce his plan to object to electoral votes from some states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Hawley joins other conservative House Republicans who have said they will also object on Jan. 6 to electoral votes in a move to overturn Biden’s 306-232 electoral victory.

After Hawley tweeted Wednesday morning that he planned to join the effort, a tweet issued from Walmart’s Twitter account read, “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser.”

Soon after, Hawley responded, “Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?” In a follow-up, Hawley tweeted “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Walmart has since deleted that tweet, saying it was “mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team.” In addition to apologizing to Hawley, Walmart noted the company has “no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college.”

