December 31, 2020

No criminal charges expected following bomb scare on airplane flight from Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:48 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

No criminal charges are expected to be brought against two juveniles who were detained after reports of a ‘possible explosive device’ forced a plane out of Jackson to land in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Two juveniles were initially being held as persons of interest in the incident.

Attorney Mike Small told Alexandria television station KALB that he didn’t expect any charges to be filed in connection with the incident. Small, who is an attorney in the Alexandria area who was contacted by the family of one of the juvenile sheld in the case, said the juveniles were released.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a United Airlines flight from Jackson was forced to make the emergency landing in Alexandria after reports of a possible explosive device on board. The flight left Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport at approximately 11:39 a.m., officials with the Jackson airport confirmed.

Officials with the FBI New Orleans Office said there was ultimately no threat to public safety and that all passengers had proceeded to their respective destinations.

