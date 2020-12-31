More than 17,000 doses of vaccine already administered in Mississippi

More than 17,000 people in Mississippi have received the coronavirus vaccine, state officials said Wednesday.

So far, doses have been administered to healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced healthcare workers in the state can receive the vaccine at several drive-thru locations next week.

MSDH is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers via drive-thru sites.

As of Dec. 30, only healthcare workers are eligible for drive-thru vaccination at this time.

An appointment is required.

Click this link to schedule an appointment.

Click this link to locate a county health department.

Schedule for week of Jan. 4, 2021

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Jackson County health department

Lauderdale County health department

Leflore County health department

Tuesday, January 5

Adams County health department

De Soto County health department – Hernando

Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center

Harrison County health department

Lee County health department

Lowndes County health department

Neshoba County health department

Wednesday, January 6

Jackson County health department

Jones County health department

Lauderdale County health department

Madison County health department

Oktibbeha County health department

Panola County health department

Pike County health department

Washington County health department

Thursday, January 7

Adams County health department

De Soto County health department – Hernando

Jones County health department

Lee County health department

Leflore County health department

Lowndes County health department

Rankin County: Trustmark Park

Friday, January 8

Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center

Harrison County health department

Lafayette County health department

Oktibbeha County health department

Panola County health department

Pike County health department

Rankin County: Trustmark Park

Washington County health department

