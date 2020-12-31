More than 17,000 doses of vaccine already administered in Mississippi
More than 17,000 people in Mississippi have received the coronavirus vaccine, state officials said Wednesday.
So far, doses have been administered to healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced healthcare workers in the state can receive the vaccine at several drive-thru locations next week.
MSDH is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers via drive-thru sites.
As of Dec. 30, only healthcare workers are eligible for drive-thru vaccination at this time.
An appointment is required.
Click this link to schedule an appointment.
Click this link to locate a county health department.
Schedule for week of Jan. 4, 2021
Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
- Jackson County health department
- Lauderdale County health department
- Leflore County health department
Tuesday, January 5
- Adams County health department
- De Soto County health department – Hernando
- Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
- Harrison County health department
- Lee County health department
- Lowndes County health department
- Neshoba County health department
Wednesday, January 6
- Jackson County health department
- Jones County health department
- Lauderdale County health department
- Madison County health department
- Oktibbeha County health department
- Panola County health department
- Pike County health department
- Washington County health department
Thursday, January 7
- Adams County health department
- De Soto County health department – Hernando
- Jones County health department
- Lee County health department
- Leflore County health department
- Lowndes County health department
- Rankin County: Trustmark Park
Friday, January 8
- Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
- Harrison County health department
- Lafayette County health department
- Oktibbeha County health department
- Panola County health department
- Pike County health department
- Rankin County: Trustmark Park
- Washington County health department