Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph

A motorcyclist in Mississippi was killed Wednesday after crashing just after police clocked him driving more than 100 mph.

Jackson area media report a Pearl police officer spotted the motorcycle on U.S. Highway 80 going more than 100 mph just before midnight on Wednesday.

As the officer approached the motorcycle, it reportedly crashed into a GMC Yukon, killing the motorcycle driver. the person died at the scene.

The person’s identity was not immediately released.

