expand
Ad Spot

January 1, 2021

Photo courtesy Susan Rae Cox

Friends, acquaintances ‘absolutely floored’ by death of Mississippi pastor, postal worker

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:54 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

A simple, makeshift sign on the counter of the Oxford Post office earlier this month communicated the bad news.

“It saddens the employees at the Oxford Post Office to have to inform you that our fellow employee Christopher Townsend has passed away due to COVID. He will be missed by us and we know by many of you that he has served throughout the years. Please join us in praying for his family,” the sign reads. An image of a smiling Townsend resting nearby.

Townsend, 50, of Batesville, Mississippi, died on December 15 after battling complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was one of the 982 COVID-19 deaths reported across the state during the month of December.

He was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service, where many of the patrons had come to look forward to seeing his smiling face. Many had no idea that he was also a pastor of a church in nearby Batesville.

“I am devastated,” wrote Susan Rae Cox on social media. “Year after year this man has made me smile while visiting the post office. Oxford lost a treasure. RIP, Chris.”

Others who knew Townsend shared Cox’s grief.

“He was a great guy and will be missed for sure Susan. He was a good friend of mine; we went to high school together in Batesville. A big part of a great Townsend family in Batesville. Chris was also a Pastor. Just absolutely floored! Prayers for his family,” said Facebook user Niles Norris.

Townsend was pastor of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Batesville.

“He loved God, loved his church, loved his family, and loved his community,” said fellow pastor Rev. Zannie Leland, Jr., pastor of Macedonia M.B. Church, and moderator of the Sardis District Association. “He sought to make a difference, and he provided physically and spiritually for all he could.”

Townsend was a youth baseball and basketball coach, served on a variety of civic boards, participated in many food drives, clothes collections and did endless charity work.

“Rev. Townsend’s passing is an opportunity for those of us in the community to continue his legacy, and inspire others to take up the mantle of service,” Leland said. “I feel like he will never be forgotten in Batesville because the things he accomplished are a testament to his life.”

He is survived by his wife, a son and his father.

More News

Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph

Mississippi man charged with strangulating girlfriend, then firing gun at deputies

Mississippi family mourns after elderly man dies in early morning house fire

Crime scene

Lawyer says teen shot, killed neighbor in self defense after being ‘violently attacked’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph

News

Mississippi man charged with strangulating girlfriend, then firing gun at deputies

News

Mississippi family mourns after elderly man dies in early morning house fire

News

Lawyer says teen shot, killed neighbor in self defense after being ‘violently attacked’

News

National Weather Service releases forecast timeline for New Year’s Eve storm system

News

Friends, acquaintances ‘absolutely floored’ by death of Mississippi pastor, postal worker

News

No charges expected after juveniles cause bomb scare on airplane flight from Mississippi

News

Family of hunters lost on Mississippi River ask for prayers as weather threatens recovery efforts

News

Mississippi ends year with shattered coronavirus records, surging cases, record deaths

News

Five children reported in ICU as state sets new records of COVID-19 patients

News

Walmart apologizes to senator who plans to object to electoral college vote, says tweet calling him ‘sore loser’ mistakenly sent

News

State parks are ‘crumbling’; Mississippi lawmakers grappling with funding, maintenance problems

News

More than 17,000 doses of vaccine already administered in Mississippi

News

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornados expected in South

News

Homeowner shoots, kills two home invaders, two more arrested

News

Mississippi’s largest hospital system braced for ‘tough months’ ahead; critical care standards next

News

Serial killer who killed dozens of people, including some in Mississippi, dies in prison

News

Sheriff: Two people on flight from Mississippi detained after possible bomb on plane

News

Report of ‘possible explosive device’ forces airplane from Jackson to make emergency landing

Culture

Actress who portrayed Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’ dies of COVID-19

News

Severe weather risk on New Year’s Eve upgraded for parts of Mississippi

News

Mississippi Department of Health, UMMC to provide drive-thru vaccinations for healthcare workers

News

Ole Miss professor strikes back at state auditor with defamation lawsuit

News

Tupelo woman wins $200,000 in lottery; millions more still up for grabs in Powerball, Mega Millions