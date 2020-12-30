Report of ‘possible explosive device’ forces airplane from Jackson to make emergency landing

Two people have been detained after reports of a possible explosive device forced a flight from Jackson to make an emergency landing in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Officials from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told local news sources that they received a 911 call from just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday about an incoming plane. Initial reports indicate that officials received information about a possible explosive device onboard an aircraft landing at the Alexandria International Airport (AEX).

United flight #4344 was headed to Houston from Jackson.

Bomb Squad officials and local FBI agents were on the scene to aid in the investigation.

Deputies and emergency responders were on the scene where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene secured.

Deputies, along with England Airpark Fire Department, responded to the scene where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene secured. Two persons of interest are being detained at t his time.

UPDATE-all passengers are off the aircraft and safe. #EnglandAuthority is taking care of the passengers and #unitedAIRLINES are making arrangements to get the passengers to their destination. — Rapides Sheriff (@RapidesSheriff) December 30, 2020

