December 31, 2020

Homeowner shoots, kills two home invaders, two more arrested

By The Associated Press

Published 10:56 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Two Louisiana men have been arrested in a home invasion in which the homeowner shot them and killed two others — including the son of one suspect — and a 4-year-old who lives in the house was wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

Renard Causey Sr., 43, and Jason Leblanc, 22, were arrested on charges of home invasion, armed robbery and murder after being released from hospitals — Causey on Dec. 11 and Leblanc on Tuesday, Sgt. Suzanne Carboni, a St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday. She said she did not know whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

The murder charges allege that the men’s acts resulted in the deaths of their confederates, identified by the parish coroner’s office as Renard Causey Jr., 25, of Lacombe and Justin Hill, 21, of Hammond. Both Leblanc and the elder Causey are from Lacombe, where the shootings occurred on Dec. 8. A news release on Dec. 9 said the homeowner called deputies, saying he shot at four men who had entered his home armed with guns.

The homeowner has not been arrested.

The department’s first statement said a 4-year-old who lives in the home was also shot but was expected to recover fully. The sheriff’s office is not releasing any other information about the child, including sex, relationship to the homeowner or whether one of the homeowner’s bullets hit the child, Carboni said Wednesday.

Asked about the motive for the home invasion and whether any of the invaders fired any shots, she said the case is still being investigated.

