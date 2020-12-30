Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

Mississippi reported an all-time high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday as December’s record month keeps getting worse.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,023 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March bringing the total cases found in the state to 213,055.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Wednesday, making December an even deadlier month of the pandemic. A total of 4,747 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported. The state has reported 942 deaths in December.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 59,785 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday that the number of hospitalized patients is extremely high.

“We expect worse,” Dobbs wrote on social media.

Dobbs reported the state has 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized through Wednesday morning with 208 of those patients on ventilators.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 59,785

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,819 with Wednesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,958 on Wednesday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1794 58 72 15 Alcorn 2162 40 120 18 Amite 849 22 54 7 Attala 1709 46 166 30 Benton 664 21 45 10 Bolivar 3373 95 223 30 Calhoun 1148 16 25 4 Carroll 924 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1582 37 49 15 Choctaw 506 10 1 0 Claiborne 701 20 43 9 Clarke 1186 58 108 28 Clay 1311 30 20 3 Coahoma 1941 52 127 11 Copiah 2163 45 73 9 Covington 1823 67 133 39 De Soto 14512 137 107 20 Forrest 5174 98 214 42 Franklin 578 8 40 1 George 1727 35 48 7 Greene 980 25 52 6 Grenada 1949 62 146 31 Hancock 1981 54 70 14 Harrison 10550 156 470 56 Hinds 13807 263 686 100 Holmes 1577 65 103 20 Humphreys 712 22 33 8 Issaquena 151 4 0 0 Itawamba 2259 51 123 22 Jackson 8717 156 215 26 Jasper 1405 25 34 1 Jefferson 465 14 21 3 Jefferson Davis 758 24 8 1 Jones 5163 97 206 39 Kemper 652 19 44 9 Lafayette 4224 81 184 48 Lamar 4037 60 47 13 Lauderdale 4875 171 376 88 Lawrence 916 16 27 2 Leake 2016 51 81 9 Lee 7566 118 206 40 Leflore 2589 100 220 48 Lincoln 2499 79 166 36 Lowndes 4311 92 198 41 Madison 7079 132 315 58 Marion 1735 63 152 21 Marshall 2879 63 62 15 Monroe 2947 89 179 53 Montgomery 972 31 54 9 Neshoba 2991 140 191 55 Newton 1598 33 83 11 Noxubee 923 20 29 4 Oktibbeha 3360 73 205 34 Panola 3144 70 103 13 Pearl River 2536 80 147 30 Perry 865 30 20 7 Pike 2200 70 108 31 Pontotoc 3133 41 21 3 Prentiss 2065 42 99 15 Quitman 595 7 0 0 Rankin 8671 163 320 46 Scott 2111 40 37 4 Sharkey 386 17 43 8 Simpson 2016 62 152 19 Smith 1010 20 55 8 Stone 1144 18 64 9 Sunflower 2387 61 90 15 Tallahatchie 1219 31 43 7 Tate 2368 56 79 19 Tippah 1968 40 78 5 Tishomingo 1562 52 101 26 Tunica 751 19 15 2 Union 2739 41 106 16 Walthall 984 34 67 13 Warren 2692 78 * 163 37 Washington 4231 116 187 39 Wayne 1652 27 68 11 Webster 736 18 57 11 Wilkinson 527 23 24 5 Winston 1825 48 105 28 Yalobusha 985 31 81 22 Yazoo 2083 50 138 17 Total 213,055 4,747 9,271 1,694 * Note: A death previously reported in Warren was incorrect, and has been removed.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

