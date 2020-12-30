expand
December 30, 2020

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:02 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Mississippi reported an all-time high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday as December’s record month keeps getting worse.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,023 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March bringing the total cases found in the state to 213,055.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Wednesday, making December an even deadlier month of the pandemic. A total of 4,747 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported. The state has reported 942 deaths in December.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 59,785 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday that the number of hospitalized patients is extremely high.

“We expect worse,” Dobbs wrote on social media.

Dobbs reported the state has 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized through Wednesday morning with 208 of those patients on ventilators.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 59,785

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,819 with Wednesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,958 on Wednesday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1794 58 72 15
Alcorn 2162 40 120 18
Amite 849 22 54 7
Attala 1709 46 166 30
Benton 664 21 45 10
Bolivar 3373 95 223 30
Calhoun 1148 16 25 4
Carroll 924 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1582 37 49 15
Choctaw 506 10 1 0
Claiborne 701 20 43 9
Clarke 1186 58 108 28
Clay 1311 30 20 3
Coahoma 1941 52 127 11
Copiah 2163 45 73 9
Covington 1823 67 133 39
De Soto 14512 137 107 20
Forrest 5174 98 214 42
Franklin 578 8 40 1
George 1727 35 48 7
Greene 980 25 52 6
Grenada 1949 62 146 31
Hancock 1981 54 70 14
Harrison 10550 156 470 56
Hinds 13807 263 686 100
Holmes 1577 65 103 20
Humphreys 712 22 33 8
Issaquena 151 4 0 0
Itawamba 2259 51 123 22
Jackson 8717 156 215 26
Jasper 1405 25 34 1
Jefferson 465 14 21 3
Jefferson Davis 758 24 8 1
Jones 5163 97 206 39
Kemper 652 19 44 9
Lafayette 4224 81 184 48
Lamar 4037 60 47 13
Lauderdale 4875 171 376 88
Lawrence 916 16 27 2
Leake 2016 51 81 9
Lee 7566 118 206 40
Leflore 2589 100 220 48
Lincoln 2499 79 166 36
Lowndes 4311 92 198 41
Madison 7079 132 315 58
Marion 1735 63 152 21
Marshall 2879 63 62 15
Monroe 2947 89 179 53
Montgomery 972 31 54 9
Neshoba 2991 140 191 55
Newton 1598 33 83 11
Noxubee 923 20 29 4
Oktibbeha 3360 73 205 34
Panola 3144 70 103 13
Pearl River 2536 80 147 30
Perry 865 30 20 7
Pike 2200 70 108 31
Pontotoc 3133 41 21 3
Prentiss 2065 42 99 15
Quitman 595 7 0 0
Rankin 8671 163 320 46
Scott 2111 40 37 4
Sharkey 386 17 43 8
Simpson 2016 62 152 19
Smith 1010 20 55 8
Stone 1144 18 64 9
Sunflower 2387 61 90 15
Tallahatchie 1219 31 43 7
Tate 2368 56 79 19
Tippah 1968 40 78 5
Tishomingo 1562 52 101 26
Tunica 751 19 15 2
Union 2739 41 106 16
Walthall 984 34 67 13
Warren 2692 78 * 163 37
Washington 4231 116 187 39
Wayne 1652 27 68 11
Webster 736 18 57 11
Wilkinson 527 23 24 5
Winston 1825 48 105 28
Yalobusha 985 31 81 22
Yazoo 2083 50 138 17
Total 213,055 4,747 9,271 1,694

* Note: A death previously reported in Warren was incorrect, and has been removed.

