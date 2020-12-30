Car collides with 18-wheeler on U.S. 84 Tuesday night, One driver critically injured

One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries after a head-on collision with a car and an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.

The head-on collision on U.S. 84 West near State Route 29 stopped traffic on 84 for almost an hour and a half in the Calhoun community west of Laurel WDAM news reported.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 8:32 p.m.

An 18-wheeler traveling east on Highway 84 reportedly struck a Hyundai Santa Fe in the crash. Witnesses say the Santa Fe was facing west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when the collision occurred.

Debris from the crash covered the highway. Both vehicles suffered major damage. The driver of the Santa Fe was required to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

The driver of the Santa Fe was taken to a local emergency room with critical injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the accident which will be investigated by MHP.

