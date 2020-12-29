expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Poll: President Trump, Michelle Obama named most admired man and most admired woman

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:28 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

President Donald Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama were named as the most admired man and most admired woman in 2020.

Trump’s first-place finish ends a 12-year run as the most admired man for former President Barack Obama. Trump tied Obama last year before edging him out this year.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama ranks as most admired woman for the third year in a row. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is second.

The selections were part of an annual Gallup poll which asks Americans to name, without prompting, which man and which woman living anywhere in the world they admire most.

Overall, 18% of Americans named Trump, 15% named Obama, 6% Biden and 3% Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the 74 times Gallup has asked the open-ended most admired man question since 1946, the incumbent president has topped the list 60 times. Harry Truman (1946-1947 and 1950-1952), Lyndon Johnson (1967-1968), Richard Nixon (1973), Gerald Ford (1974-1975), Jimmy Carter (1980), George W. Bush (2008) and Trump (2017-2018) are the incumbent presidents who did not finish first in past years.

When the sitting president is not the top choice, it is usually because he is unpopular politically. That was the case in 2017 and 2018 when Trump had 36% and 40% approval ratings, respectively, and finished second to Obama as most admired man.

Even though Trump is similarly unpopular now his dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list.

  • Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans’ votes.
  • Obama is the top choice among Democrats, at 32%, but that is down from 41% last year. President-elect Joe Biden (13%) is also commonly named by Democrats.
  • Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is named by 5% of Democrats but only 1% of Republicans, further contributing to Democrats’ relative dispersion of choices.
  • Independents are evenly split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%), with another 3% naming Biden and 2% Fauci.

After Trump, Obama, Biden and Fauci, the remaining top 10 men named include Pope Francis, businessman Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, basketball player LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists.

This year marks the 10th time Trump has finished among the top 10 men, including four times before he entered party politics — 1988 through 1990 and 2011. Gates has finished in the top 10 a total of 21 times, while Obama has now done so 15 times and the Dalai Lama 11 times. Biden has been in the top 10 once before, in 2018, while Fauci and James are new to the list.

The Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018, finished among the top 10 a record 61 times during his life. Former President Jimmy Carter is the living man with the most top 10 finishes — 29 — putting him behind Graham and Ronald Reagan for third all-time. Carter finishes just outside the top 10 this year but made the 2019 list.

Just as men who were president have dominated the most admired man list, women who were first lady have commonly been named most admired woman. Gallup has asked the public to name the woman they admire most 71 times since 1948, with either a current (18) or a former (39) first lady winning a total of 57 times. That has been the case every year since 1997, with Hillary Clinton accounting for most of those — but Michelle Obama (2018 through 2020) and Laura Bush (2001) also finished first during that time span.

This year, 10% of Americans name Obama as most admired woman, 6% name Harris, and 4% name current first lady Melania Trump. The remainder of the top 10 most admired women this year include television personality Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former first lady Hillary Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

More News

Governor’s orders: No midnight alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve in Mississippi

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Governor’s orders: No midnight alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve in Mississippi

News

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

News

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

News

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

News

Car collides with 18-wheeler on U.S. 84 Tuesday night, One driver critically injured

News

When will $600 checks arrive? Treasury Secretary says checks may already be on the way

News

Nashville man’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs

News

Sheriff: One dead, another wounded after shots fired at birthday gathering of 200 people

News

Investigation under way after 3-year-old boy found shot in back in Mississippi

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Find out who’s getting rich off Mississippi’s child support system; it’s not the moms or children

News

Every parent’s nightmare; This Mississippi teen has disappeared. Have you seen her?

News

Pregnant woman, unborn child among 3 killed; woman’s 1-year-old shot in face during robbery

News

Teacher pay a priority for Legislature in 2021, Lt. Governor Hosemann says

News

3 Mississippi inmates die; 1 was in privately run prison

News

Record number of coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday; December death toll approaching 1,000

News

Company announces $57 million expansion in Mississippi, creation of 300 new jobs

News

Police investigate triple homicide in central Mississippi

News

Police: Mississippi resident finds package filled with marijuana dropped off at his residence

News

One person is dead after helicopter crash in Jones County

News

Poll: President Trump, Michelle Obama named most admired man and most admired woman

News

Man accused of shooting woman’s new boyfriend now in custody

News

Man arrested after neighbor’s property dispute ends in gunfire

News

MDOC: Two inmates dead at different prisons