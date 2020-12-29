expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

One person is dead after helicopter crash in Jones County

By The Associated Press

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in southeast Mississippi, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were called to the crash site shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner said.

The MD 500 helicopter crashed into some woods in the Glade community, Bumgardner told WLBT-TV.

The helicopter belongs to Signature Utility Service in Alabama and was in the area trimming trees off power lines when it crashed, Bumgardner said.

Volunteer firefighters extinguished a fire when they arrived.

Few other details were immediately available.

More News

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

Car collides with 18-wheeler on U.S. 84 Tuesday night, One driver critically injured

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

News

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

News

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

News

Car collides with 18-wheeler on U.S. 84 Tuesday night, One driver critically injured

News

When will $600 checks arrive? Treasury Secretary says checks may already be on the way

News

Nashville man’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs

News

Sheriff: One dead, another wounded after shots fired at birthday gathering of 200 people

News

Investigation under way after 3-year-old boy found shot in back in Mississippi

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Find out who’s getting rich off Mississippi’s child support system; it’s not the moms or children

News

Every parent’s nightmare; This Mississippi teen has disappeared. Have you seen her?

News

Pregnant woman, unborn child among 3 killed; woman’s 1-year-old shot in face during robbery

News

Teacher pay a priority for Legislature in 2021, Lt. Governor Hosemann says

News

3 Mississippi inmates die; 1 was in privately run prison

News

Record number of coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday; December death toll approaching 1,000

News

Company announces $57 million expansion in Mississippi, creation of 300 new jobs

News

Police investigate triple homicide in central Mississippi

News

Police: Mississippi resident finds package filled with marijuana dropped off at his residence

News

One person is dead after helicopter crash in Jones County

News

Poll: President Trump, Michelle Obama named most admired man and most admired woman

News

Man accused of shooting woman’s new boyfriend now in custody

News

Man arrested after neighbor’s property dispute ends in gunfire

News

MDOC: Two inmates dead at different prisons

News

Mississippi defends initiatives in medical marijuana lawsuit