December 30, 2020

Investigation under way after 3-year-old boy found shot in back in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A 3-year-old boy was shot and rushed to a hospital Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators said.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a 911 called about a juvenile being shot at the Tunica Courts Apartments.

When deputies arrived, they found the 3-year-old boy apparently shot in the back. Paramedics treated the boy on the scene and then transported him to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Sheriff’s investigators said they had contacted the Mississippi Department of Human Services in reference to the incident. DHS will be assisting TCSO in this investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

