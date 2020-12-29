Company announces $57 million expansion in Mississippi, creation of 300 new jobs

A Mississippi party and craft supply company said it will be expanding its operations, creating hundreds of new jobs in the next two years.

IG Design Group Americas, Inc. announced the launch of the second part of their growth plan at the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. The company plans to invest more than $57 million and create an additional 300 jobs.

The company said it plans to have those 300 spots filled by May 2022.

The company said the new facility will house production, warehousing and distribution operations.

“IG Design Group’s decision to bring hundreds of new jobs to Marshall County will provide an abundance of opportunities for the area’s workforce, subsequently stimulating the local economy and building stronger communities throughout the region,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The state of Mississippi appreciates the IG Design Group team for once again investing in our state – especially during these challenging economic times.”

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

