Police searching for man after he reportedly killed woman’s new boyfriend

North Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect in connection with an overnight shooting death in Byhalia.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Miles LaCameron Cunnigham, 27. Cunningham is wanted for the shooting death of Lazarus Lawson.

Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore said the incident occurred when Cunningham discovered the mother of his child had a new boyfriend. He reportedly kicked in the apartment door where the woman and Lawson were.

An altercation ensued until several shots were fired, police say. One of the shots struck Lawson in the back. The child was not at the home at the time of the shooting.

Lawson was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he died from his injuries, the Marshall County coroner told WREG news.

