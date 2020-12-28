Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

Pascagoula police said they do not believe any foul play was involved in the death of a woman found in a pond on the Gulf Coast.

Police identified the body as that of Deloise Moody, 65. She was found in the pond in front of Singing River Hospital on Christmas Eve.

Police said in a statement they are waiting on a toxicology report and autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Pascagoula police say that they received a call around 11 a.m. Christmas Eve and responded to the pond near the service road parallel to U.S. 90 south of the hospital, where they found Moody’s body.

