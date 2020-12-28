Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

Mississippi Lottery players can keep dreaming of being the state’s first major jackpot winner. The $300 plus million dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still up for grabs.

With no winners of the to games over the Christmas weekend, lottery players in Mississippi and across the country are hoping to start 2021 with nearly $400 million reasons to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to a richer future.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $376 million for Tuesday’s drawing and Powerball’s top prize is now at $363 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

Of course, those advertised amounts are not what you’d end up with if you manage to beat the astronomical odds of a single ticket winning ( 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292 million for Powerball).

Since the Mississippi Lottery started selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets in early 2020, no ticket sold in Mississippi has won the grand prize of either drawing.

The biggest winner of Mississippi’s first year in the letter business came from the Gulf Coast. In June, a Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters as a $2 million winner. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, Miss., where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.

The largest winnings for a Mississippi ticketholder in the Powerball came in march when a group of long-time friends nicknamed the “Green Team” correctly picked four out of five numbers and paid $1 for Power Play. The winning ticket was worth $200,ooo and was sold at a Toomsuba gas station.

