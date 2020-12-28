expand
Ad Spot

December 28, 2020

file photo

Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:13 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Mississippi Lottery players can keep dreaming of being the state’s first major jackpot winner. The $300 plus million dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still up for grabs.

With no winners of the to games over the Christmas weekend, lottery players in Mississippi and across the country are hoping to start 2021 with nearly $400 million reasons to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to a richer future.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $376 million for Tuesday’s drawing and Powerball’s top prize is now at $363 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

Of course, those advertised amounts are not what you’d end up with if you manage to beat the astronomical odds of a single ticket winning ( 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292 million for Powerball).

Since the Mississippi Lottery started selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets in early 2020, no ticket sold in Mississippi has won the grand prize of either drawing.

The biggest winner of Mississippi’s first year in the letter business came from the Gulf Coast. In June, a Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters as a $2 million winner. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, Miss., where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.

The largest winnings for a Mississippi ticketholder in the Powerball came in march when a group of long-time friends nicknamed the “Green Team” correctly picked four out of five numbers and paid $1 for Power Play. The winning ticket was worth $200,ooo and was sold at a Toomsuba gas station.

 

More News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

News

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

News

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

News

December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

News

Police looking for suspects in Sunday drive-by shooting

News

Mississippi 2020 top stories: Virus, flag, prisons, storms

News

Analysis: Mississippi early voting needs veto-proof support

News

Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

News

10 years later: Mississippi man says Biggest Loser win gave him ‘second chance at life’

News

Ongoing search for missing duck hunters enters fourth week

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

News

Education group: Automation threatens more than 500,000 Mississippi jobs in coming years

News

Leaders look to Legislature for funds to help raze more than 100 building in capital city in 2021

News

College football player went from homelessness to happiness

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Pre-Civil War historic landmark

News

Missing Child Alert canceled, 3-year old found safe

News

Middle school’s weather balloon captures stunning footage of Earth

News

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

News

Mississippi teacher creates ‘other school’ to give students skills they wouldn’t get at home

News

Police: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

News

Argument over cold food leads to shootout at Mississippi restaurant

News

Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Christmas Eve

News

Two killed, infant injured when car and train collide in Mississippi