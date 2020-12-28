expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Jackson receives $1M grant to aid minority-owned businesses

By The Associated Press

Published 4:30 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Businesses owned by people of color will be able to receive guidance and financial help through a program being developed in Mississippi’s capital city.

The program in Jackson is funded in part by a $1 million grant from the Rockefeller Opportunity Collective, an organization that aims to expand equity and economic opportunity for low-wage families and communities of color, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement that the city will use money from the collective to pay for technical assistance. Money from other organizations will be used to develop other parts of the program, he said.

“Access to capital has been a significant barrier for underrepresented entrepreneurs in the Jackson community and COVID-19 has only exacerbated challenges,” Lumumba said.

Jackson has 314 minority-owned businesses, said Michelle Atoa, communications manager for the mayor’s office. That represents 37% of businesses in a city where 81% of residents are Black.

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that Black-owned businesses are closing at nearly twice the rate of all firms across the country since the pandemic started.

Since the Rockefeller Opportunity Collective launched in June, it has worked with 12 U.S. cities, including Jackson, to provide grant money for minority business owners. Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, said the pandemic has made existing problems worse, and now is the time help those most in need.

“The suffering that continues to grow in communities all across America, and the staggering loss of life and livelihoods, increasingly bleak choice of having to choose between putting food on the table and paying rent, and overwhelmed health systems is unacceptable,” Shah said.

More News

Governor’s orders: No midnight alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve in Mississippi

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Governor’s orders: No midnight alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve in Mississippi

News

Report: Mississippi evictions never stopped despite federal halt as COVID-19 relief

News

Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases

News

Mother Nature plans potential severe weather fireworks show across South on New Year’s Eve

News

Car collides with 18-wheeler on U.S. 84 Tuesday night, One driver critically injured

News

When will $600 checks arrive? Treasury Secretary says checks may already be on the way

News

Nashville man’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs

News

Sheriff: One dead, another wounded after shots fired at birthday gathering of 200 people

News

Investigation under way after 3-year-old boy found shot in back in Mississippi

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Find out who’s getting rich off Mississippi’s child support system; it’s not the moms or children

News

Every parent’s nightmare; This Mississippi teen has disappeared. Have you seen her?

News

Pregnant woman, unborn child among 3 killed; woman’s 1-year-old shot in face during robbery

News

Teacher pay a priority for Legislature in 2021, Lt. Governor Hosemann says

News

3 Mississippi inmates die; 1 was in privately run prison

News

Record number of coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday; December death toll approaching 1,000

News

Company announces $57 million expansion in Mississippi, creation of 300 new jobs

News

Police investigate triple homicide in central Mississippi

News

Police: Mississippi resident finds package filled with marijuana dropped off at his residence

News

One person is dead after helicopter crash in Jones County

News

Poll: President Trump, Michelle Obama named most admired man and most admired woman

News

Man accused of shooting woman’s new boyfriend now in custody

News

Man arrested after neighbor’s property dispute ends in gunfire

News

MDOC: Two inmates dead at different prisons