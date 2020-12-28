expand
December 28, 2020

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued nearly 6,000 citations between December 23 and December 27.

Highway patrol officials say the agency issued 5,898 citations and made 130 DUI arrests during the holiday period.

During the Christmas weekend MHP reported 201 vehicle crashes which included 38 injuries and four fatalities in Mississippi. Each incident happened on the state, federal highways, and interstate systems across the Magnolia State.

On Christmas Day at approximately 2:09 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US80 in Newton County. A 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, MS was traveling westbound on US80. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Jeffrey A. Hunter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, Dec. 25, at approximately 3:46 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS603 in Hancock County. A 2006 GMC pickup driven by Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian, MS was traveling northbound on MS603. A 2016 Jeep SUV driven by Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, VA was traveling southbound on MS603. Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Colton L. Northrup and Jessica M. Hoyt received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020 at approximately 11:07 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US45 in Clarke County. A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, AL was traveling southbound on US45. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, Cody D. Wright, 21, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

MHP’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ safety initiative will continue through the end of the year.

