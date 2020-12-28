expand
Ad Spot

December 28, 2020

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:30 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

A former Mississippi lawmaker died Monday after being hospitalized with pneumonia from COVID-19, his wife said.
Nolan Mettetal was 75.

Kay Mettetal said in a Facebook post Dec. 23 that her husband was “in the hospital in Oxford fighting with COVID pneumonia in both lungs.” She posted Monday that had died.

Nolan Mettetal was a pharmacist from Sardis. He was in the Mississippi Senate from January 1996 to January 2012, then served eight years in the House in a district includes parts of Lafayette, Panola and Tallahatchie counties. He was chairman of the House Universities and Colleges Committee.

He did not seek re-election in 2019, saying that he and his wife wanted to spend more time with their family. Kay Mettetal was frequently at the Capitol with her husband during legislative sessions.

Nolan Mettetal was first elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in early 2008. He switched parties months after narrowly winning a Democratic primary and then defeating a Republican in the general election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday on Twitter: “Nolan provided leadership for over 2 decades not only on policy, but also on personal character/statesmanship.”

More News

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

News

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

News

December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

News

Police looking for suspects in Sunday drive-by shooting

News

Mississippi 2020 top stories: Virus, flag, prisons, storms

News

Analysis: Mississippi early voting needs veto-proof support

News

Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

News

10 years later: Mississippi man says Biggest Loser win gave him ‘second chance at life’

News

Ongoing search for missing duck hunters enters fourth week

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

News

Education group: Automation threatens more than 500,000 Mississippi jobs in coming years

News

Leaders look to Legislature for funds to help raze more than 100 building in capital city in 2021

News

College football player went from homelessness to happiness

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Pre-Civil War historic landmark

News

Missing Child Alert canceled, 3-year old found safe

News

Middle school’s weather balloon captures stunning footage of Earth

News

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

News

Mississippi teacher creates ‘other school’ to give students skills they wouldn’t get at home

News

Police: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

News

Argument over cold food leads to shootout at Mississippi restaurant

News

Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Christmas Eve

News

Two killed, infant injured when car and train collide in Mississippi

News

Police charge father with breaking his 1-year-old son’s leg during fight with boy’s mother