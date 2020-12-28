‘Best tenders in America’ restaurant comes to Mississippi this week

The first of 20 planned new restaurants across Mississippi opened this week bringing chicken tender aficionados another option in the Magnolia State.

Huey Magoo’s will have the grand opening of its first Mississippi restaurant Wednesday in McComb.

“Mississippi … get ready for the best tenders in America,” the company wrote on social media.

The McComb location is the first of 20 planned Huey Magoo’s that will be rolled out across the state by franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr.

Locations are planned for Mississippi communities including: Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven and Meridian, along with others.

The restaurant’s specialty is chicken tenders and the owners say they will offer safe dine in and dine out options following CDC guidelines. In addition, the restaurants offer take-out and curbside pickup.

The restaurant chain’s co-founders, Thad Hudgens and Matt Armstrong, met playing golf at the University of Mississippi. The pair founded the restaurant in 2004 with locations in Florida, Georgia and now Mississippi. Additional franchise locations are expected to open soon in Tennessee and South Carolina as well.

The McComb location is at 342 Anna Drive, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

