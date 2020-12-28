expand
Ad Spot

December 28, 2020

Vicksburg native Patrick House, pictured with his wife, Katie, won NBC's "The Biggest Loser" in December 2010.

10 years later: Mississippi man says Biggest Loser win gave him ‘second chance at life’

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 5:30 am Monday, December 28, 2020

A decade ago, Vicksburg celebrated as one of its own became a winner and a loser all at the same time.

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Vicksburg’s Patrick House being named the winner of NBC’s ‘The Biggest Loser.” And in that time, House said that experience, that victory, not only gave him the experience of a lifetime but gave him “a second chance at life.”

“I literally won that night, got on a plane at LAX (Los Angeles Airport) and flew red-eye overnight to New York,” House said. “We got off the plane in New York City, they picked us up in a limo, and took us straight to the Today Show.”

During the show and after, he was given access to “world-class training.” “It was like winning the healthcare lottery,” he said.

Since the show, House has maintained his healthy lifestyle through running, but he is no average runner.

House has run the Boston Marathon five times, and before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had plans of running his third Disney Half Marathon. Due to the pandemic, the race was conducted virtually.

In the time since his victory on “The Biggest Loser,” House moved to South Carolina shortly to work at a school for overweight children. Today, he lives in Brandon with his wife, Katie, and works at Pearl River Casino in Philadelphia.

And even though his victory on the show was a decade ago, people still recognize him and tell him the impact his fitness journey had on their lives.

“People will come up to me and say, ‘because of watching you I became more active and more healthy,’” House said.

House has not forgotten what it was like before the show. He compares life before and after “The Biggest Loser” to the difference between night and day.

“Prior to Biggest Loser, things that one would take for granted were difficult for me. Running and playing with my kids. Riding rides at Disney. Walking around Disney all day. Fitting into a booth at a restaurant,” House said. “Things like that were difficult. Everything has changed now and changed for the better.”

The Biggest Loser aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016.

More News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

News

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

News

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

News

December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

News

Police looking for suspects in Sunday drive-by shooting

News

Mississippi 2020 top stories: Virus, flag, prisons, storms

News

Analysis: Mississippi early voting needs veto-proof support

News

Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

News

10 years later: Mississippi man says Biggest Loser win gave him ‘second chance at life’

News

Ongoing search for missing duck hunters enters fourth week

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

News

Education group: Automation threatens more than 500,000 Mississippi jobs in coming years

News

Leaders look to Legislature for funds to help raze more than 100 building in capital city in 2021

News

College football player went from homelessness to happiness

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Pre-Civil War historic landmark

News

Missing Child Alert canceled, 3-year old found safe

News

Middle school’s weather balloon captures stunning footage of Earth

News

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

News

Mississippi teacher creates ‘other school’ to give students skills they wouldn’t get at home

News

Police: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

News

Argument over cold food leads to shootout at Mississippi restaurant

News

Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Christmas Eve

News

Two killed, infant injured when car and train collide in Mississippi