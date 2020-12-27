expand
Ad Spot

December 28, 2020

Leaders look to Legislature for funds to help raze more than 100 building in capital city in 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:12 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

Officials in Mississippi’s capital city say they hope to approach the Legislature for money to begin revitalizing a section of Jackson that’s fallen on hard times.

Areas near the Jackson Zoo are filled with trash, abandoned homes and neglected properties, City Council members said. WLBT-TV reported that the city plans to raze more than 100 buildings in the new year.

“Anything that ages has to have some attention from time to time, and the neighborhood has lacked major attention for too long, and so we want to give it the right and correct attention at this time to bring it back,” said councilman Charles Tillman, who represents the area where the buildings are being torn down.

Tillman said the city needs to start a community-wide effort to clean up trash in the area and come up with a strategy to attract investors. Some financing from the state would help the process, he said. The Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session in early January.

Calvin Griffin, owner of area business Griffin’s Fish House, said he has begun cleaning up some of the garbage on the streets himself, but much more effort is needed to make a significant impact.

“The city needs to get on their job and try to clean it up and make it look better,” Griffin said.

Residents say they are tired of seeing the blight, and that change is long overdue in the area.

“It puts you in the mind of being in poverty and stuff like that, but the thing about it, we know that we can do better,” James Mallet said.

More News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

News

Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

News

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Highway patrol reports four deaths during Christmas weekend

News

December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

News

Police looking for suspects in Sunday drive-by shooting

News

Mississippi 2020 top stories: Virus, flag, prisons, storms

News

Analysis: Mississippi early voting needs veto-proof support

News

Mississippi Lottery players still have reasons to dream — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $400 million

News

10 years later: Mississippi man says Biggest Loser win gave him ‘second chance at life’

News

Ongoing search for missing duck hunters enters fourth week

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

News

Education group: Automation threatens more than 500,000 Mississippi jobs in coming years

News

Leaders look to Legislature for funds to help raze more than 100 building in capital city in 2021

News

College football player went from homelessness to happiness

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Pre-Civil War historic landmark

News

Missing Child Alert canceled, 3-year old found safe

News

Middle school’s weather balloon captures stunning footage of Earth

News

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

News

Mississippi teacher creates ‘other school’ to give students skills they wouldn’t get at home

News

Police: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

News

Argument over cold food leads to shootout at Mississippi restaurant

News

Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Christmas Eve

News

Two killed, infant injured when car and train collide in Mississippi