Two dead in Christmas Day highway crash
Two people were killed early Christmas Day when a pickup truck appears to have crossed into another, oncoming lane of traffic.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred early Friday morning at approximately 3:46 a.m. on Mississippi Highway 603 in Pearl River County.
Troopers reported that it appeared a pick-up was traveling north on Hwy603 and crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was traveling south.
The driver of the pick-up, a resident of Pass Christian, Mississippi, and the driver of the SUV, a resident of Pulaski, Virginia, were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.
A passenger of the SUV, a relative, was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. The investigation is still under investigation by MHP.
Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.