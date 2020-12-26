expand
Ad Spot

December 26, 2020

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist arrested in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:29 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020

A woman suspected of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run of a Louisiana father of three was arrested on Christmas Eve in Mississippi.

Police located Louisiana resident Bridget Benton, 56, in Hancock County, Mississippi, on Thursday.

She’s accused of striking William Gray, 38, as he rode a bicycle in Metairie on Monday. Police say the driver fled the scene. They believe Benton is the driver. Gray was the father of three children.

Benton was expected to be extradited back to Louisiana to face charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run and obstruction of justice, NOLA.com reported.

More News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist arrested in Mississippi

Have you seen this pair? Police are searching for 3-year-old girl who went missing Christmas Day

Two dead in Christmas Day highway crash

Mississippi reports lowest daily coronavirus new case numbers in month; Christmas delays likely at play

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist arrested in Mississippi

News

Have you seen this pair? Police are searching for 3-year-old girl who went missing Christmas Day

News

Two dead in Christmas Day highway crash

News

Mississippi reports lowest daily coronavirus new case numbers in month; Christmas delays likely at play

News

Mississippi woman says winning $450,000 house is ‘blessing’ beyond her dreams

News

Hospital parking lot weed transformed into Christmas tree

News

Mississippi special-needs vouchers used more in metro areas

News

Mississippi Mardi Gras celebrations dwindle amid virus surge

News

Record new hospitalizations and more coronavirus cases, deaths on Christmas Day

News

Police: Explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’

News

Explosion rocks downtown Nashville Christmas morning

News

1 dead, 1 charged in Wednesday homicide

News

VIDEO: Mississippi Highway Patrol gives Santa free pass for speeding through state tonight

News

American military says pandemic will not stop Santa Claus; Santa Tracker 2020 over Mississippi

News

Rough, windy conditions makes search difficult for missing Mississippi hunters

News

Body found floating in Mississippi pond

News

Mississippi emergency management director released from hospital after COVID-19 fight

News

Santa Tracker 2020: Watch as Santa Claus makes his way to Mississippi

News

Christmas Eve report shows Mississippi coronavirus spread still growing

News

Cancer survivor thankful for Mississippi police officers for helping save her from life threatening situation

News

Police: Thief caught on video sneaking into Amazon delivery van and drives off in it

News

Private school association says they shouldn’t have to report COVID-19 numbers to the state

News

Louisiana’s newly-elected member of Congress moved to ICU with COVID-19

News

More meetings of Mississippi Senate can be watched online