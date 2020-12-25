expand
December 25, 2020

Record new hospitalizations and more coronavirus cases, deaths on Christmas Day

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:53 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to spread across Mississippi and sicken more state residents on Friday, Christmas Day.

The state reported a record number of new hospital admissions over the last 24 hours as new cases continue to rise.

Mississippi reported on Friday six new deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 4,562 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.2, for a total of 756 deaths reported so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,527 new cases on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 204,178.

Approximately 50,908 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 50,908

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Tuesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,312 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with another 65 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported that across the state only 89 ICU beds were available, meaning that 90 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, approximately 42 percent were filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Friday on social media that the state had experienced record new hospital admissions, 180 new patients on Christmas Eve.

“Record COVID admissions AND the hospitals are already full,” he wrote. “Thank a healthcare hero this Christmas!”

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,967 with Friday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,064 on Friday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1744 57
Alcorn 2044 39
Amite 819 20
Attala 1644 44
Benton 641 20
Bolivar 3220 95
Calhoun 1089 16
Carroll 910 17
Chickasaw 1512 35
Choctaw 472 10
Claiborne 690 18
Clarke 1149 57
Clay 1242 30
Coahoma 1892 51
Copiah 2116 43
Covington 1754 66
De Soto 13822 131
Forrest 5013 94
Franklin 556 7
George 1653 34
Greene 954 25
Grenada 1910 60
Hancock 1871 53
Harrison 10071 139
Hinds 13335 248
Holmes 1543 64
Humphreys 702 22
Issaquena 144 4
Itawamba 2155 49
Jackson 8342 151
Jasper 1297 25
Jefferson 458 14
Jefferson Davis 731 22
Jones 4920 95
Kemper 638 19
Lafayette 4053 76
Lamar 3895 56
Lauderdale 4678 168
Lawrence 901 16
Leake 1910 49
Lee 7230 111
Leflore 2517 98
Lincoln 2428 74
Lowndes 4059 85
Madison 6783 128
Marion 1689 59
Marshall 2797 63
Monroe 2815 84
Montgomery 949 30
Neshoba 2870 137
Newton 1521 32
Noxubee 889 20
Oktibbeha 3213 70
Panola 3015 68
Pearl River 2380 79
Perry 826 30
Pike 2098 65
Pontotoc 2978 38
Prentiss 1980 41
Quitman 587 7
Rankin 8256 156
Scott 2035 38
Sharkey 378 17
Simpson 1902 60
Smith 967 18
Stone 1102 18
Sunflower 2315 59
Tallahatchie 1169 29
Tate 2297 56
Tippah 1866 40
Tishomingo 1493 51
Tunica 717 19
Union 2616 34
Walthall 950 33
Warren 2460 75
Washington 4064 112
Wayne 1581 25
Webster 693 17
Wilkinson 511 22
Winston 1746 44
Yalobusha 941 31
Yazoo 2005 50
Total 204,178 4,562

