Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

An underground drug investigation led to the arrest of two Mississippi men Wednesday morning.

During an operation of Cossar Court early Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Chancey Gray, 45, and Clarence Wooten, 42. They both now face felony charges.

Gray was arrested on one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He will be held without bond until his court appearance later this week.

Wooten was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A firearm reported stolen to the Vicksburg Police Department was recovered in his possession. He will also be held without bond pending his initial appearance.

