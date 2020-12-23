Teen dead after drive-by shooting Tuesday

One teen is dead after a drive-by shooting in Jackson Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson Police Department, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle in the 5500 block of North State Street just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the vehicle then traveled to the Briarwood Drive IHOP where police were called.

A juvenile male passenger was wounded and succumbed to injuries.

Police believe shots were fired from a second unknown vehicle.

No suspects or motive yet known.

