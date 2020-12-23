expand
December 23, 2020

Quadruple homicide victims ranged in age from 14 to 90; suspect killed self

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Mississippi sheriff’s deputies made four grisly discoveries Tuesday after being called to check on people who hadn’t shown up for work. As their work unfolded deputies found four dead bodies, ranging in age from 14 to 90.

A short time later the lone suspect apparently killed himself while being pursued by law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the victims, identified as Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64; April Fulton Tucker, 39; Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14; and Virginia Jay, 90.

Three of the four were located at a resident on Jeffery Acres Road, the fourth was found in a residence on Highway 19, WTOK-TV reported.

Investigators said the only suspect later died of what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot after fleeing from police.

The TV station identified the dead suspect as Matthew Jay Tucker, 40.

