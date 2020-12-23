Parts of South Mississippi at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

More than 4 million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast will be at risk of severe storms just ahead of the holidays, forecasters said.

Damaging winds will be one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

Here’s the latest info for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight through early Thu morning. SE LA and S MS remains in a slight risk. Stay weather aware and make sure you have several ways to get warnings. pic.twitter.com/iJ1FyqVfs0 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 23, 2020

The storms are expected to move through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

⚠SEVERE STORMS AND GUSTY WINDS TODAY🌩❗ A strong cold front will be accompanied by a squall line as it moves across the ArkLaMiss region tonight. Strong to possibly severe wind gusts can be expected with the frontal passage, and a tornado can’t be ruled out! pic.twitter.com/kZVuZX360P — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) December 23, 2020

Forecasters say the area most likely to see strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night includes the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The region includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; the Gulfport-Biloxi area in Mississippi; and the Mobile metropolitan area in Alabama.

As the system moves east, severe storms will be possible in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Christmas Eve.

