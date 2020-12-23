expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Parts of South Mississippi at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

By The Associated Press

Published 10:09 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

More than 4 million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast will be at risk of severe storms just ahead of the holidays, forecasters said.

Damaging winds will be one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

The storms are expected to move through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Forecasters say the area most likely to see strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night includes the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The region includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; the Gulfport-Biloxi area in Mississippi; and the Mobile metropolitan area in Alabama.

As the system moves east, severe storms will be possible in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Christmas Eve.

More News

Kroger to provide COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

Mississippi hospital staff tells ‘why’ they got COVID vaccine; their answers are heart-breaking

Mississippi man spreads Christmas cheer with antique calliope and his pickup truck

Will your Christmas dinner table become coronavirus superspreader event?

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Kroger to provide COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

News

Mississippi hospital staff tells ‘why’ they got COVID vaccine; their answers are heart-breaking

News

Mississippi man spreads Christmas cheer with antique calliope and his pickup truck

News

Will your Christmas dinner table become coronavirus superspreader event?

News

Parts of South Mississippi at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

News

Mississippi: 1 inmate dies in 1 prison, 2 die in another

News

Teen dead after drive-by shooting Tuesday

News

Democrats seize opportunity, back President Trump’s call for $2,000 checks

News

Georgia teen imprisoned for breaking COVID-19 quarantine

News

Trump calls COVID relief bill ‘disgrace,’ threatens to torpedo it, wants $2,000 checks for Americans

News

Mississippi police find four dead bodies, suspect kills self after chase

News

Mississippi governor extends mask mandate to all except four small counties

News

Doctor: Despite false hype ‘COVID is killing Mississippians’ at record pace

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant