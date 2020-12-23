expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Mississippi hospitals report ‘overwhelming’ number of coronavirus patients

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients in state hospitals soared to a new record, the state reported.

The number of test-confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patients hit 1,312 on Tuesday with 339 of those patients requiring critical care and using ICU beds.

“The numbers are staggering and overwhelming Mississippi hospitals,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon. “Critical that holiday gatherings conducted in a manner that recognizes anyone we encounter could be contagious with COVID-19.”

Mississippi reported its third-highest number of new coronavirus patients found in a single day on Wednesday.

More than 200,000 cases have been confirmed in the state and health officials say more than 4,500 of those patients have died as a result of the virus.

More News

Mississippi hospitals report ‘overwhelming’ number of coronavirus patients

Why is Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves avoiding the public as coronavirus spread spirals higher?

Mississippi school district defends against auditor’s accusation of gross misspending, including BYOB ‘adults only’ party

Quadruple homicide victims ranged in age from 14 to 90; suspect killed self

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi hospitals report ‘overwhelming’ number of coronavirus patients

News

Why is Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves avoiding the public as coronavirus spread spirals higher?

News

Mississippi school district defends against auditor’s accusation of gross misspending, including BYOB ‘adults only’ party

News

Quadruple homicide victims ranged in age from 14 to 90; suspect killed self

News

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

News

Kroger to provide COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

News

Mississippi hospital staff tells ‘why’ they got COVID vaccine; their answers are heart-breaking

News

Mississippi man spreads Christmas cheer with antique calliope and his pickup truck

News

Will your Christmas dinner table become coronavirus superspreader event?

News

Parts of South Mississippi at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

News

Mississippi: 1 inmate dies in 1 prison, 2 die in another

News

Teen dead after drive-by shooting Tuesday

News

Democrats seize opportunity, back President Trump’s call for $2,000 checks

News

Georgia teen imprisoned for breaking COVID-19 quarantine

News

Trump calls COVID relief bill ‘disgrace,’ threatens to torpedo it, wants $2,000 checks for Americans

News

Mississippi police find four dead bodies, suspect kills self after chase

News

Mississippi governor extends mask mandate to all except four small counties

News

Doctor: Despite false hype ‘COVID is killing Mississippians’ at record pace

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic