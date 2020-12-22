Mississippi governor extends mask mandate to all except four small counties

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he was extending a face mask mandate to all but four small Mississippi counties, through January 15, as an effort to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Now 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a state mask mandate. Only Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey and Tunica counties are excluded.

“We all need to be extra aware,” Reeves wrote in the announcement made on social media. “You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas!”

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

