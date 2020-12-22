expand
December 23, 2020

Georgia teen imprisoned for breaking COVID-19 quarantine

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

A college student from Georgia convicted of breaking COVID-19 quarantine in the Cayman Islands has been sentenced to two months in jail.

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old student at Mercer University in Atlanta, removed a wristband monitor in order to see her boyfriend compete in a jet-ski competition.

Initially, Mack was sentenced to pay a $2,600 fine and devote 40 hours of community service. That sentence was appealed and a heftier four-months in prison was handed down. Later that prison time was cut in half.

Mack’s boyfriend, jet-skier Vanjae Ramgeet, has been charged with abetting her behavior.

