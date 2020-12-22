expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said autopsies are being done on inmates who died in recent days.

The department said in a news release Monday that William Stanley Wilson II, 42, died Friday in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Wilson had been in and out of the hospital during the past year.

Wilson was convicted in DeSoto County of murder, kidnapping and first-degree arson. He was sentenced to 10 years on May 11, 2009, after pleading guilty to kidnapping a minor. A jury later convicted him of killing a woman and setting her home on fire in an unrelated case, and he was sentenced as a habitual offender on Oct. 28, 2009.

The department said Saturday that that Ronald Allen Estelle, 77, was pronounced dead Friday at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville. Estelle had been taken there from Parchman. He was sentenced Feb. 11, 1987, for nonresidential burglary as a habitual offender in Harrison County.

The department said in a separate news release that Stephon Hudderson, 58, died Wednesday in the infirmary of South Mississippi Correctional Institution. Hudderson was serving a 60-year sentence that he received July 20, 2005. He was sentenced as a habitual offender for sale of controlled substance in Pearl River County.

At least 100 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late last year. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.

More News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

Police

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

News

Pair of Mississippi jailers charged with trying to smuggle contraband to inmates

News

Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

News

Jupiter, Saturn merging tonight in night sky, closest in centuries

News

Man who turned Alabama fish camp into popular Mississippi restaurants dies of COVID-19

News

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

News

Lynn Fitch sued states that made election changes. Perhaps she should look closer to home.

News

Group attacks city leaders with now-removed billboard

News

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

News

Mississippi’s emergency management director hospitalized with COVID-19

News

Judge to decide bail in case involving boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

News

Operation Bad Santa nabs three people on child sexual exploitation charges

News

Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas