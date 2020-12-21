Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

Police have released the name of a worker who died last week in a poultry plant in Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the worker was 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto. Police said in a news release that the Dec. 15 incident at the Mar-Jac Poultry Plant “involved known acquaintances, who were horse-playing with machinery in the facility when Toto was injured.”

Mar-Jac Poultry complex manager Joe Colee had previously said in a statement that the employee was “seriously injured in the battery charging room of our Hattiesburg plant.”

Toto was transported to Forrest General Hospital, where he died after undergoing surgery. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict told the Hattiesburg American on Monday that the cause of Toto’s death was abdominal and pelvic trauma caused by a compressed air injury.

