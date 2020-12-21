Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

Considering the recent record highs, Mississippi reported a much lower number of new coronavirus cases and deaths with the latest numbers released on Monday.

Just one day after December became the second-deadliest month in Mississippi’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the state reported only 2 new deaths Monday and just less than 1,200 new cases.

Health experts throughout the pandemic suggest not allowing single-day variance (high or low) to attract too much attention as reporting can by cyclical and affected by weekends, holidays, etc.

A total of 4,411 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 28.8, for a total of 604 so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths.

“As predicted – our mortality curve is rising rapidly,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Sunday. “This is real, this is deadly. Please: keep it small (and outdoors) this holiday season.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases on Monday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 195,500.

Approximately 42,230 new cases have been confirmed in December, which is now the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 42,230

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,226 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 93 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized. The state reported that across the state only 66 ICU beds were available, meaning that 93 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, more than one-third are filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,058 with Monday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,093 on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1719 53 72 14 Alcorn 1943 38 119 17 Amite 796 20 53 6 Attala 1546 43 166 28 Benton 616 20 45 10 Bolivar 3051 92 223 30 Calhoun 996 16 25 4 Carroll 892 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1437 35 49 14 Choctaw 453 10 1 0 Claiborne 661 18 43 9 Clarke 1117 55 104 27 Clay 1188 30 20 3 Coahoma 1835 48 127 11 Copiah 2055 42 72 9 Covington 1691 63 115 36 De Soto 13165 128 103 20 Forrest 4819 93 200 42 Franklin 520 6 21 1 George 1602 33 47 7 Greene 937 25 50 6 Grenada 1853 54 145 26 Hancock 1708 50 68 13 Harrison 9574 135 436 51 Hinds 12911 236 622 90 Holmes 1513 63 103 20 Humphreys 675 22 33 8 Issaquena 140 4 0 0 Itawamba 1999 46 123 22 Jackson 7998 147 214 24 Jasper 1216 24 11 0 Jefferson 453 13 17 3 Jefferson Davis 712 22 8 1 Jones 4721 93 199 38 Kemper 627 19 43 9 Lafayette 3853 70 174 42 Lamar 3731 54 45 12 Lauderdale 4508 164 358 86 Lawrence 879 16 27 2 Leake 1785 46 68 8 Lee 6894 109 205 40 Leflore 2444 98 199 48 Lincoln 2344 74 166 36 Lowndes 3734 77 183 37 Madison 6517 126 303 58 Marion 1612 58 144 20 Marshall 2680 59 62 15 Monroe 2677 83 179 53 Montgomery 929 30 54 9 Neshoba 2751 133 177 54 Newton 1438 32 66 11 Noxubee 860 18 22 4 Oktibbeha 3076 67 204 32 Panola 2900 67 101 13 Pearl River 2260 77 143 28 Perry 795 30 20 7 Pike 2026 65 104 27 Pontotoc 2815 35 20 3 Prentiss 1894 40 99 15 Quitman 568 7 0 0 Rankin 7952 143 297 42 Scott 1941 36 35 4 Sharkey 373 17 43 8 Simpson 1832 57 149 19 Smith 941 17 55 8 Stone 1056 18 63 9 Sunflower 2223 57 90 15 Tallahatchie 1135 29 41 7 Tate 2220 54 77 18 Tippah 1794 39 78 4 Tishomingo 1430 50 99 26 Tunica 694 19 15 2 Union 2495 27 102 11 Walthall 919 32 67 13 Warren 2327 69 160 31 Washington 3860 111 187 39 Wayne 1552 25 66 10 Webster 658 17 56 11 Wilkinson 499 22 21 5 Winston 1657 44 98 27 Yalobusha 881 30 81 22 Yazoo 1952 50 138 17 Total 195,500 4,411 8,864 1,616

