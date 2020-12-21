Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week
Considering the recent record highs, Mississippi reported a much lower number of new coronavirus cases and deaths with the latest numbers released on Monday.
Just one day after December became the second-deadliest month in Mississippi’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the state reported only 2 new deaths Monday and just less than 1,200 new cases.
Health experts throughout the pandemic suggest not allowing single-day variance (high or low) to attract too much attention as reporting can by cyclical and affected by weekends, holidays, etc.
A total of 4,411 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 28.8, for a total of 604 so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths.
“As predicted – our mortality curve is rising rapidly,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Sunday. “This is real, this is deadly. Please: keep it small (and outdoors) this holiday season.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases on Monday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 195,500.
Approximately 42,230 new cases have been confirmed in December, which is now the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|42,230
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,226 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 93 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized. The state reported that across the state only 66 ICU beds were available, meaning that 93 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, more than one-third are filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.
If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,058 with Monday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,093 on Monday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1719
|53
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1943
|38
|119
|17
|Amite
|796
|20
|53
|6
|Attala
|1546
|43
|166
|28
|Benton
|616
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3051
|92
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|996
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|892
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1437
|35
|49
|14
|Choctaw
|453
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|661
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1117
|55
|104
|27
|Clay
|1188
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1835
|48
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2055
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1691
|63
|115
|36
|De Soto
|13165
|128
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4819
|93
|200
|42
|Franklin
|520
|6
|21
|1
|George
|1602
|33
|47
|7
|Greene
|937
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1853
|54
|145
|26
|Hancock
|1708
|50
|68
|13
|Harrison
|9574
|135
|436
|51
|Hinds
|12911
|236
|622
|90
|Holmes
|1513
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|675
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|140
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1999
|46
|123
|22
|Jackson
|7998
|147
|214
|24
|Jasper
|1216
|24
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|453
|13
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|712
|22
|8
|1
|Jones
|4721
|93
|199
|38
|Kemper
|627
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3853
|70
|174
|42
|Lamar
|3731
|54
|45
|12
|Lauderdale
|4508
|164
|358
|86
|Lawrence
|879
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|1785
|46
|68
|8
|Lee
|6894
|109
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2444
|98
|199
|48
|Lincoln
|2344
|74
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3734
|77
|183
|37
|Madison
|6517
|126
|303
|58
|Marion
|1612
|58
|144
|20
|Marshall
|2680
|59
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2677
|83
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|929
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2751
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1438
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|860
|18
|22
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3076
|67
|204
|32
|Panola
|2900
|67
|101
|13
|Pearl River
|2260
|77
|143
|28
|Perry
|795
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2026
|65
|104
|27
|Pontotoc
|2815
|35
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1894
|40
|99
|15
|Quitman
|568
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7952
|143
|297
|42
|Scott
|1941
|36
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|373
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1832
|57
|149
|19
|Smith
|941
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|1056
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2223
|57
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1135
|29
|41
|7
|Tate
|2220
|54
|77
|18
|Tippah
|1794
|39
|78
|4
|Tishomingo
|1430
|50
|99
|26
|Tunica
|694
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2495
|27
|102
|11
|Walthall
|919
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2327
|69
|160
|31
|Washington
|3860
|111
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1552
|25
|66
|10
|Webster
|658
|17
|56
|11
|Wilkinson
|499
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1657
|44
|98
|27
|Yalobusha
|881
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1952
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|195,500
|4,411
|8,864
|1,616