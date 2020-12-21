Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

A man and his son killed one another in Alabama over the weekend in a dispute over a dog, sheriff’s deputies said.

Kelvin James Coker, 60, found out that his dog had been shot and killed on Saturday, Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer told WALA-TV.

Reportedly Coker’s son, Kelvin Nicholas Coker had shot at four dogs earlier, killing two — one of which was his own, after the dogs had gone after his girlfriend’s young child, WALA-TV reported. The other dead dog belonged to his father.

Kelvin James Coker then drove to his 32-year-old son’s home, where the double shootings occurred.

Apparently, the son pulled a shotgun on his father as he was seated in his truck.

The father pulled a handgun and shot his son in the torso. The son then shot his father, striking him in the neck. Both died as a result of their injuries.

The Associated Press said the family was “very dysfunctional.”

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

