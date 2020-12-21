expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:53 am Monday, December 21, 2020

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

The package, expected to draw votes in Congress on Monday, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

House leaders informed lawmakers that they would vote on the legislation on Monday, and the Senate was likely to vote on Monday, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.

The new round of stimulus checks will be up to $600 for individuals and $1,200 for married couples with the same income limits as the previous round. Singles earning less than $75,000 or couples earning less than $150,000 will receive the full amounts, with checks being reduced based on income above those levels.

After Congress approves the bill and President Trump signs it, the IRS and Treasury would likely send the first batch of payments faster than last time. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said it would take about a week from the time that another stimulus check is approved to the time the IRS could process the first batch.

Payments are expected to be delivered in the same order and via the same methods as the previous check, with people who have direct deposit information set up with the IRS receiving their money first with electronic transfers to their accounts. The second wave of payments will be paper checks to those without direct deposit information on file.

Using data from the first round of checks in the spring, CNET reports that delivery of direct deposits will likely to begin in the first two weeks of the new year and the delivery of paper checks will likely a week later.

More News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

Police

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

News

Pair of Mississippi jailers charged with trying to smuggle contraband to inmates

News

Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

News

Jupiter, Saturn merging tonight in night sky, closest in centuries

News

Man who turned Alabama fish camp into popular Mississippi restaurants dies of COVID-19

News

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

News

Lynn Fitch sued states that made election changes. Perhaps she should look closer to home.

News

Group attacks city leaders with now-removed billboard

News

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

News

Mississippi’s emergency management director hospitalized with COVID-19

News

Judge to decide bail in case involving boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

News

Operation Bad Santa nabs three people on child sexual exploitation charges

News

Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas