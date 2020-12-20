expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 9:33 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

If needed, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the search for two missing duck hunters will continue on Christmas Day.

“I’ll be out and I’ve had two deputies volunteer to help,” Pace said Sunday as the search for the missing hunters is in its third week. Pace said he plans to break the search into shifts so searchers won’t have to spend the entire holiday on the water. It is his hope, though, that search will provide results and answers to the families long before Christmas.

“We hope we won’t still be searching by then,” he said.

The sheriff said Sunday afternoon two boats, one from the sheriff’s office and one from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks put in at LeTourneau Landing Sunday morning and searched as far south as the Warren/Claiborne County line near Middle Ground Island.

“We will continue searching until dark and be back on the water tomorrow,” he said.

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer of Brookhaven, began late Dec. 3 after the two did not return from a planned hunting trip and were reported missing by their families.

Hughes and Palmer put out on the river from LeTourneau Landing that morning. Their truck and trailer were still at the landing when rescuers first arrived.

Since then, boats with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Agents, Madison Parish, La., Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have searched the river scanning the surface and using sonar to search the river bottom in an effort to find the young men.

The search at times has been augmented by aircraft and drones and land searches and the U.S. Coast Guard has issued a notice to mariners asking commercial vessels on the river to watch for the pair.

More News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

Police

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

News

Pair of Mississippi jailers charged with trying to smuggle contraband to inmates

News

Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

News

Jupiter, Saturn merging tonight in night sky, closest in centuries

News

Man who turned Alabama fish camp into popular Mississippi restaurants dies of COVID-19

News

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

News

Lynn Fitch sued states that made election changes. Perhaps she should look closer to home.

News

Group attacks city leaders with now-removed billboard

News

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

News

Mississippi’s emergency management director hospitalized with COVID-19

News

Judge to decide bail in case involving boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

News

Operation Bad Santa nabs three people on child sexual exploitation charges

News

Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas