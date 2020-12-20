expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Mississippi center ramps up activity to help distribute second vaccine around country

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:46 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The trucks left the factory in the Memphis area with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

Later Sunday, an expert committee will debate who should be next in line for early doses of the Moderna vaccine and a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech. Pfizer’s shots were first shipped out a week ago and started being used the next day, kicking off the nation’s biggest vaccination drive.

Public health experts say the shots — and others in the pipeline — are the only way to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus, which has killed at least 314,000 in the U.S. and upwards of 1.7 million worldwide.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots shipped so far and going out over the next few weeks are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes, based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That panel meets Sunday to debate who should get the doses available after those early shots are given.

There won’t be enough shots for the general population until spring, so doses will be rationed at least for the next several months.

The panel members are leaning toward putting “essential workers” next in line, because people like bus drivers, grocery store clerks and others are the ones getting infected most often. But other experts say people 65 and older should be next, along with people with certain medical conditions, because those are the Americans who are dying at the highest rates.

The expert panel’s advice is almost always endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No matter what the CDC says, there will be differences from state to state, because their health departments have different ideas about who should be closer to the front of the line.

Both the new Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot require two doses several weeks apart. The second dose must be from the same company as the first. Both vaccines appeared safe and strongly protective in large, still unfinished studies.

More News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

Police

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

News

Pair of Mississippi jailers charged with trying to smuggle contraband to inmates

News

Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

News

Jupiter, Saturn merging tonight in night sky, closest in centuries

News

Man who turned Alabama fish camp into popular Mississippi restaurants dies of COVID-19

News

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

News

Lynn Fitch sued states that made election changes. Perhaps she should look closer to home.

News

Group attacks city leaders with now-removed billboard

News

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

News

Mississippi’s emergency management director hospitalized with COVID-19

News

Judge to decide bail in case involving boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

News

Operation Bad Santa nabs three people on child sexual exploitation charges

News

Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas