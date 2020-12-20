expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

45 cold-stunned sea turtles being treated in Mississippi

By Ben Hillyer

Published 10:42 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

Seventy-five endangered sea turtles are being treated in Mississippi and Louisiana after being rescued from New England beaches where they washed up, injured and sick from the cold.

They’re Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, the world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtles.

Twenty-five are being treated at the Mississippi Aquarium and 20 at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, which are about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) apart in Gulfport.

Another 30 are being treated at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans.

More than 800 turtles have been stranded in New England so far this year, according to a news release from the aquarium. That’s about the number found during the entire winter of 2018-2019. A paper published in 2019 predicted that by 2031, more than 2,300 Kemp’s ridleys a year could be stranded as warming temperatures attract more and more to the Gulf of Maine.

Once the turtles are well and the Gulf of Mexico is warm enough, the turtles will be released there. Rehabilitation can take months.

“Mississippi Aquarium is extremely excited to be able to help save endangered sea turtles,” said veterinarian Alexa Delaune, the aquarium’s vice president of veterinary care.

“This project directly aligns with our mission of conservation … We are so thankful to all of our partners who are making it possible for us to help these sea turtles,” she said.

The Mississippi Aquarium says the turtles’ trip to Mississippi was arranged with help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network, a volunteer pilots group called Turtles Fly Too, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Six of the world’s seven sea turtle species are found in U.S. waters, and they’re all endangered or threatened, according to NOAA.

More News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

Police

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

News

Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

News

Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi tax collector indicted on embezzlement charges

News

Non-profit group plans 120-foot high cross for stretch of rural Mississippi highway

News

In 2020 country sees biggest increase in deaths since 1918 flu pandemic

News

Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November

News

Autopsies set after deaths of 3 more Mississippi inmates

News

Alabama father, son shoot and kill one another over killing of dog

News

New report gives Mississippi River ‘D’ grade for water quality

News

Police say ‘horse play’ killed worker inside Mississippi chicken plant

News

Pair of Mississippi jailers charged with trying to smuggle contraband to inmates

News

Monday virus lull? Mississippi reports much lower number of cases, deaths at start of Christmas week

News

Jupiter, Saturn merging tonight in night sky, closest in centuries

News

Man who turned Alabama fish camp into popular Mississippi restaurants dies of COVID-19

News

After stimulus money is approved, when will checks arrive?

News

Lynn Fitch sued states that made election changes. Perhaps she should look closer to home.

News

Group attacks city leaders with now-removed billboard

News

Sheriff vows to keep searching Mississippi River for missing hunters, on Christmas if necessary

News

Mississippi’s emergency management director hospitalized with COVID-19

News

Judge to decide bail in case involving boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

News

Operation Bad Santa nabs three people on child sexual exploitation charges

News

Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas