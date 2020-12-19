expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

‘I’m ready for it’ — Mississippi critical care nurse refuses to live in fear, getting vaccine

By The Associated Press

Published 6:12 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

Singing River Health System received the first Pfizer vaccines Tuesday afternoon on the Mississippi Coast, with 975 doses arriving in Pascagoula.

One of those shots had Lacy Lancaster’s name on it.

She has worked for 13 years as a registered nurse in critical care. For the past nine months, Lancaster has been caring for COVID-19 patients in intensive care. Although the virus has infected some of her colleagues, and one has died, Lancaster has so far avoided COVID-19.

She looks forward to being vaccinated, she told the Sun Herald on Tuesday morning.

“I’m ready for it,” 40-year-old Lancaster said. “I’m not scared of taking the shot. I want to get it. I think everybody should get it.”

“I’m confident that it will give us an extra layer of protection.”

Frontline healthcare workers such as Lacy are first in line nationwide for the shot, which will also be distributed quickly in nursing homes and other long-term care settings. The vaccine will be available to the general public in spring or early summer, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said.

Approval of a second vaccine from Moderna is expected Friday. Both vaccines proved about 95% effective in clinical trials.

NURSE PROTECTS HERSELF ON COVID ICU FLOOR

Singing River media relations director Sarah Duffey said the healthcare system was scheduled to wait on the Moderna vaccine, but wanted to protect its workers sooner and pushed for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivery on Tuesday.

All three Singing River hospitals — in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport — have subzero freezers that can store up to 5,000 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The health system will be inoculating healthcare workers from all three locations.
Lancaster, a 40-year-old mother of two, says she is careful to take all precautions before she heads onto the COVID-19 ICU floor, where she works nights and weekends.

“When I go to work, I know how to protect myself,” she said. “Yes, I would be scared if I had it, but I can’t have that mindset. I have a job to do.”

Lancaster’s concern is for her patients. In October, when she lost two patients within one hour, Lacy composed a heartbreaking Facebook post with a photo of herself on the ICU floor. She wrote, in part:

“This is the face of Covid. The plague that ‘doesn’t exist,’

“Take a walk in my shoes, because it’s not pretty. Losing two patients within one hour of each other. Two amazing human beings. Both who overcame unbelievable challenges in life just to be taken down by this disease.

“Two patients whose families we bonded with the last few weeks. Two families who one day learned that things were getting better, and just 12 hours later learned things were taking a turn for the worse. That’s what Covid does. It flips the switch in the blink of an eye.”

Her post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

PATIENTS SICKEST SHE’S SEEN, MANY ON VENTILATORS

Lacy asks that people protect their loved ones by wearing masks and social distancing. She said COVID-19 has changed everything on her ICU floor.

“We’re just seeing so many patients sicker than we’ve ever seen, so many ventilators on the unit,” she said. Families are often unable to visit their loved ones in ICU, even through the glass on a hospital room door. Often, family members are quarantining because they, too, have been exposed to COVID-19.

As has been reported so often, visits are by phone and FaceTime. She and other healthcare workers are covered in protective gear when they see patients, so personal contact of every kind is missing.

Still, Lancaster grows close to her patients and their families. She thinks of them and prays for them long after her shift ends.

More News

mississippi crime

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, champion of education, dies at 97

Crime scene

Dead man found at Mississippi sports park; police searching for clues, suspect

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

News

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

News

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, champion of education, dies at 97

News

Dead man found at Mississippi sports park; police searching for clues, suspect

News

Missing for two years, thousands of missing artifacts discovered, returned to Mississippi museum

News

‘Christmas star’ will make first showing in 800 years next week. Here is how you can see it.

News

‘I’m ready for it’ — Mississippi critical care nurse refuses to live in fear, getting vaccine

News

Bootleg winery operation busted at Alabama sewage plant

News

Mississippi woman arrested for committing ‘unspeakable acts’ against six-month-old

News

Juvenile arrested in Mississippi as part of murder conspiracy plot

News

Search for missing hunters shifts as cadaver dogs called to help search Mississippi River

News

Mississippi health officials warn of ‘rough’ January ahead as virus spread quickens

News

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing duck hunters

News

Man indicted for 2019 beating death of four-year-old

News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

News

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

News

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

News

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

News

Man imprisoned for life over $20 pot sale finally freed after serving 12 years

News

Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips

News

Ex-prisons leaders destroyed records, auditor says; ‘We don’t know what else happened’

News

Retired wrestler admits to scamming Mississippi welfare agency, will turn state’s evidence

News

Mississippi auditor alleges former corrections leaders misspent hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money

News

Feds: Accused kidnapper tried to force mom into prostitution, then abandoned child