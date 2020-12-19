Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus death toll for December continued to churn higher Saturday as the state’s healthcare system strained to handle the growing number of ill patients.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,700 new cases on Saturday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 192,111.

Approximately 38,841 new cases have been confirmed in December, which is now the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 38,841

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,226 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 93 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized. The state reported that across the state 92 percent of all ICU bed were filled with approximately 39 percent filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Friday on social media that the rising numbers of cases combined with the already high hospitalization are a bad combination.

“Be ready. January will be rough,” Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “We can mitigate if we restrain our holiday events, but likely to be extremely difficult regardless.”

The state reported 36 new deaths Saturday. A total of 4,390 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.7, for a total of 583 so far during the month, making December already the third deadliest month on record. The deadliest month on record was August when the state reported 813 deaths. The second deadliest was July with 593 reported deaths.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,023 with Saturday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,047 on Saturday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1683 53 72 14 Alcorn 1930 38 119 17 Amite 783 19 53 6 Attala 1517 43 162 28 Benton 598 20 45 10 Bolivar 3001 91 224 30 Calhoun 982 16 25 4 Carroll 886 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1415 35 49 14 Choctaw 447 10 1 0 Claiborne 642 18 43 9 Clarke 1106 55 104 27 Clay 1174 29 20 3 Coahoma 1804 48 127 11 Copiah 2034 42 72 9 Covington 1664 63 115 36 De Soto 12853 127 103 20 Forrest 4735 93 200 42 Franklin 515 6 21 1 George 1578 33 47 7 Greene 910 25 50 6 Grenada 1824 54 145 26 Hancock 1667 50 68 13 Harrison 9404 134 435 50 Hinds 12678 236 622 90 Holmes 1509 63 103 20 Humphreys 664 22 33 8 Issaquena 140 4 0 0 Itawamba 1984 46 123 22 Jackson 7843 147 214 24 Jasper 1167 24 11 0 Jefferson 447 13 17 3 Jefferson Davis 704 21 8 1 Jones 4645 92 199 38 Kemper 622 19 43 9 Lafayette 3813 70 174 42 Lamar 3670 53 45 12 Lauderdale 4442 164 358 86 Lawrence 873 16 27 2 Leake 1750 45 68 7 Lee 6772 108 205 40 Leflore 2418 98 198 48 Lincoln 2299 73 166 36 Lowndes 3639 77 176 37 Madison 6379 126 303 58 Marion 1568 58 144 20 Marshall 2624 59 62 15 Monroe 2641 83 176 53 Montgomery 917 30 54 9 Neshoba 2710 133 177 54 Newton 1406 32 66 11 Noxubee 849 18 21 4 Oktibbeha 3038 67 204 32 Panola 2845 67 101 13 Pearl River 2208 75 143 27 Perry 774 30 20 7 Pike 1991 65 104 27 Pontotoc 2734 34 20 3 Prentiss 1860 40 98 15 Quitman 563 7 0 0 Rankin 7795 143 297 42 Scott 1907 35 35 4 Sharkey 369 17 43 8 Simpson 1803 57 149 19 Smith 916 17 55 8 Stone 1038 18 63 9 Sunflower 2198 57 90 15 Tallahatchie 1127 29 41 7 Tate 2189 54 77 18 Tippah 1754 37 78 4 Tishomingo 1415 50 99 26 Tunica 686 19 15 2 Union 2422 27 102 11 Walthall 909 32 67 13 Warren 2302 68 160 31 Washington 3815 111 187 39 Wayne 1536 25 66 10 Webster 646 17 55 11 Wilkinson 496 22 21 5 Winston 1638 44 96 27 Yalobusha 871 30 81 22 Yazoo 1941 47 138 17 Total 192,111 4,390 8,844

