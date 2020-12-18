expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves acted within his rights when he partially vetoed a budget bill last July, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decision is a reversal of a chancery court judge’s ruling in October.

“Our Constitution and case law are clear that the power exercised by the Governor was granted to the Governor’s office by the people of Mississippi,” the Supreme Court’s ruling reads.

In a statement Thursday, Reeves’ spokesperson, Bailey Martin, said he was pleased the state’s high court “interpreted the constitution the way it was written.”

“This will be an impactful decision — protecting taxpayer dollars — for a long, long time,” she said.

The Republican governor was sued Aug. 5 by House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, two fellow Republicans who said Reeves was encroaching on legislators’ power to make budget decisions. The lawmakers pointed to partial vetoes by Reeves on July 8 of legislation to fund state government programs.

At issue was House Bill 1782, which proposed allocating a total of about $130 million in federal coronavirus relief money to various agencies.

In a section allocating $91.9 million to the Mississippi Department of Health, Reeves vetoed a part of the bill that earmarked $2 million of the $91.9 million for North Oaks Regional Medical Center, a hospital that is closed in Tate County. The governor said because it was closed, North Oaks had not provided care to COVID-19 patients.

Reeves also vetoed $6 million to the MAGnet Community Health Disparity Program. He wrote that he was uncomfortable spending that money because he was unfamiliar with the program.

Reeves did not veto other stipulations of the bill, such as that the Mississippi Department of Health give $1.5 million to federally qualified health centers, $1 million specifically to rural hospitals and $80 million to other hospitals.

Citing rulings from the Mississippi Supreme Court in 1995 and 2004, Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tiffany Grove wrote in her October decision that while a governor has some rights to veto parts of appropriations bills, a governor cannot approve an appropriation and then veto the conditions of that appropriation.

In Grove’s decision, she said that the two allocations were “not separate, distinct appropriations,” but conditions of the $91.9 million appropriation to the Mississippi Department of Health, which Reeves did not specifically object to.

“Despite his admirable intentions, the Partial Veto by Governor Reeves constituted ‘creative legislative power’ which is outside the purview of his executive authority,” Grove wrote.

However, the Mississippi Supreme Court disagreed. It said that although the money was all funneling through the Department of Health, it can’t be considered one appropriation as it was being sent to many different organizations.

“The monies were appropriated to multiple, distinct, and separate entities, thus they were multiple separate appropriations,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote in Thursday’s majority decision.

The ruling means that the state will not have to pay $2 million to North Oaks Regional Medical Center and $6 million to the MAGnet Community Health Disparity Program. The case will not be reheard.

More News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

News

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

News

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

News

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

News

Man imprisoned for life over $20 pot sale finally freed after serving 12 years

News

Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips

News

Ex-prisons leaders destroyed records, auditor says; ‘We don’t know what else happened’

News

Retired wrestler admits to scamming Mississippi welfare agency, will turn state’s evidence

News

Mississippi auditor alleges former corrections leaders misspent hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money

News

Feds: Accused kidnapper tried to force mom into prostitution, then abandoned child

News

Memphis pair charged with kidnapping boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

With two weeks to go, December just became Mississippi’s darkest month in pandemic

News

Mississippi Department of Corrections: Inmate dies at South Mississippi Correctional Insititution

News

Two Mississippi elementary schools getting new names; replacing names of Confederate leaders

News

All 9 judges on appeals court recuse themselves from Louisiana church sex abuse case

News

Alabama officials: Claim that nurse died after getting COVID vaccine is false

News

McComb Police: Man arrested for allegedly putting bodily fluid in coworker’s food

News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

News

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

News

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

News

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

News

Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi

News

Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Woman bleeding, screaming in road later rescued; man arrested for human trafficking