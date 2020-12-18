expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Mississippi woman arrested for committing ‘unspeakable acts’ against six-month-old

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:01 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials discovered a video of the woman abusing a six-month-old child.

Kiana Bria Ruffin, 24, was arrested and has been charged with 20 counts of felony child abuse, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted by a Marion police officer who came into possession of a video documenting the abuse of the child.

Calhoun said the videos are unbearable to watch and involve unspeakable acts against the little girl.

“The abuse to this child is horrendous to say the very least,” Calhoun said. “This is one of the worst videos that I have ever seen.”

The video which Calhoun said was made by Ruffin shows the child being suffocated.

Calhoun said the child was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. He said Child Protection Services were contacted and will tend to the needs of the child.

Ruffin is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a total bond of $1.5 million. Calhoun said the case is being investigated and more charges are expected.

More News

Mississippi inmate serving life sentence dies

Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter

mississippi crime

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi inmate serving life sentence dies

News

Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter

News

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

News

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

News

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, champion of education, dies at 97

News

Dead man found at Mississippi sports park; police searching for clues, suspect

News

Missing for two years, thousands of missing artifacts discovered, returned to Mississippi museum

News

‘Christmas star’ will make first showing in 800 years next week. Here is how you can see it.

News

‘I’m ready for it’ — Mississippi critical care nurse refuses to live in fear, getting vaccine

News

Bootleg winery operation busted at Alabama sewage plant

News

Mississippi woman arrested for committing ‘unspeakable acts’ against six-month-old

News

Juvenile arrested in Mississippi as part of murder conspiracy plot

News

Search for missing hunters shifts as cadaver dogs called to help search Mississippi River

News

Mississippi health officials warn of ‘rough’ January ahead as virus spread quickens

News

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing duck hunters

News

Man indicted for 2019 beating death of four-year-old

News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

News

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

News

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

News

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

News

Man imprisoned for life over $20 pot sale finally freed after serving 12 years

News

Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips

News

Ex-prisons leaders destroyed records, auditor says; ‘We don’t know what else happened’

News

Retired wrestler admits to scamming Mississippi welfare agency, will turn state’s evidence