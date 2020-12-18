expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:14 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Alabama Republican U.S. Rep Mo Brooks joined with other GOP colleagues to request “election fraud hearings” ahead of the U.S. electoral vote count in January.

Brooks tweeted Thursday morning that 18 of his fellow GOP U.S. House members joined him in requesting “election fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions.” The letter was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and various House and Senate committee chairs.

“Under the Constitution and federal statues, Congress is responsible for resolving all federal election contests for President, the Senate, and the House,” Rep. Brooks tweeted. “Our letter requests the recipients do their jobs & conduct voter fraud & election theft hearings & investigations so that Congressmen & Senators will be better informed when Congress faces questions about the legitimacy of various federal elections held on November 3, 2020.”

The signees include: Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03), Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07), Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13), Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05), Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36), Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05), Congressman Gregory Steube (FL-17), Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10), Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16), Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25).

More News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

News

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

News

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

News

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

News

Man imprisoned for life over $20 pot sale finally freed after serving 12 years

News

Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips

News

Ex-prisons leaders destroyed records, auditor says; ‘We don’t know what else happened’

News

Retired wrestler admits to scamming Mississippi welfare agency, will turn state’s evidence

News

Mississippi auditor alleges former corrections leaders misspent hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money

News

Feds: Accused kidnapper tried to force mom into prostitution, then abandoned child

News

Memphis pair charged with kidnapping boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

With two weeks to go, December just became Mississippi’s darkest month in pandemic

News

Mississippi Department of Corrections: Inmate dies at South Mississippi Correctional Insititution

News

Two Mississippi elementary schools getting new names; replacing names of Confederate leaders

News

All 9 judges on appeals court recuse themselves from Louisiana church sex abuse case

News

Alabama officials: Claim that nurse died after getting COVID vaccine is false

News

McComb Police: Man arrested for allegedly putting bodily fluid in coworker’s food

News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

News

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

News

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

News

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

News

Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi

News

Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Woman bleeding, screaming in road later rescued; man arrested for human trafficking