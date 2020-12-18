expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Bootleg winery operation busted at Alabama sewage plant

By The Associated Press

Published 9:41 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Sheriff’s officials say they’ve busted an illegal winery that was operating at a municipal sewage plant in a small north Alabama town.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it received an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday. Investigators then uncovered what’s described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Photos released by investigators show glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home.

The agency says officers seized a lot of illegal alcohol and arrested Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, of Fyffe. He faces a felony charge of use of official position for personal gain and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of an illegally manufactured alcoholic beverage.

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said Stiefel has been suspended without pay, according to WHNT-TV. Stiefel has been a city employee for 15 years, the mayor said.

“I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a statement. “This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state.”

The town of about 5,100 people is 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.

It’s legal to make limited amounts of wine at home in Alabama, but it’s illegal to have more than 15 gallons of homemade wine or beer at a time. Police photos show multiple fermenting vessels filled with what appears to be more than 100 gallons of white and red liquid.

More News

Mississippi inmate serving life sentence dies

Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter

mississippi crime

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi inmate serving life sentence dies

News

Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter

News

Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

News

Coronavirus deaths grow in Mississippi as hospitals struggle with lack of capacity

News

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, champion of education, dies at 97

News

Dead man found at Mississippi sports park; police searching for clues, suspect

News

Missing for two years, thousands of missing artifacts discovered, returned to Mississippi museum

News

‘Christmas star’ will make first showing in 800 years next week. Here is how you can see it.

News

‘I’m ready for it’ — Mississippi critical care nurse refuses to live in fear, getting vaccine

News

Bootleg winery operation busted at Alabama sewage plant

News

Mississippi woman arrested for committing ‘unspeakable acts’ against six-month-old

News

Juvenile arrested in Mississippi as part of murder conspiracy plot

News

Search for missing hunters shifts as cadaver dogs called to help search Mississippi River

News

Mississippi health officials warn of ‘rough’ January ahead as virus spread quickens

News

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing duck hunters

News

Man indicted for 2019 beating death of four-year-old

News

GOP lawmakers make ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote certification

News

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

News

State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

News

Calling Dr. Llama — Large animal catches hospital employees by surprise

News

Man imprisoned for life over $20 pot sale finally freed after serving 12 years

News

Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips

News

Ex-prisons leaders destroyed records, auditor says; ‘We don’t know what else happened’

News

Retired wrestler admits to scamming Mississippi welfare agency, will turn state’s evidence