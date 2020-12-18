expand
December 18, 2020

Alabama man gets nearly 500-year sentence in sex crimes case

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:05 am Friday, December 18, 2020

An Alabama man convicted of multiple sex crimes involving children has been sentenced to nearly 500 years in prison, Baldwin County prosecutors said.

Circuit Judge Clark Stankoski imposed the sentence Wednesday on Thomas Justin Bailey, 33, of Foley. Convicted on multiple counts including attempted rape and sodomy, Bailey was sentenced to 496 years in all.

The case came to light after friends of the victims shared their concerns with a school guidance counselor, prosecutors said in a statement. That led to an investigation that included work by the county’s child advocacy center.

Jurors convicted Bailey in October.

