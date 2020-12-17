Two Mississippi elementary schools getting new names; replacing names of Confederate leaders

Two Mississippi public schools will receive new names, replacing the names of two leaders in the Confederate army.

The Jackson Public School District school board approved the renaming of Lee and Power Elementary at its regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Lee Elementary School, formerly named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, will be renamed for Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley.

Power Elementary School will be renamed for Ida B. Wells. Its original namesake was Colonel John Logan Power, who also served in the Confederate Army.

District Administrators introduced resolutions for the renaming of two JPS schools at the first Board meeting in December.

