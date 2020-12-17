expand
December 17, 2020

McComb Police: Man arrested for allegedly putting bodily fluid in coworker’s food

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:40 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

Police arrested an employee of a McComb pawnshop for allegedly putting seminal fluid into a coworker’s food and drink.

Jackson new sources report that Joseph A. Russo has been charged with simple assault. He was arrested on Monday by McComb police.

Russo, an employee at Southern Cash and Pawn Shop in McComb, reportedly videotaped himself placing the bodily fluid in the food and drinks and then posted them to social media sites.

Russo has since been fired from his job.

If anyone has additional information on this matter, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

